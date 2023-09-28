Witnesses: Man was belligerent, aggressive when he pulled pants off

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who was allegedly belligerent and aggressive when he pulled his pants off in public has been arrested in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept., 27, law enforcement officials were called to the 1100 block of Moro St. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said witnesses reported that a man later identified as Benjamin Lewis, 41, of Manhattan, had been acting aggressive and belligerent before he pulled his pants down in public.

Lewis was arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on probable cause of nudity in a public place and disorderly conduct. He was issued a $500 and remains behind bars as of Thursday.

