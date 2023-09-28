Wednesday’s Child - Jose

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Every week, we introduce you to kids who needs to be adopted. We call them our Wednesday’s Children.

Tonight, we meet a young man named Jose who hopes to get on track with a forever family. It is always safety first at sports center in southwest Topeka, and that’s where we find 12-year old Jose in the driver’s seat. Once he buckles in, it’s off to the races.

Jose loves to have fun. He’s just a typical kid.

“Play games, video games. (what’s your favorite) Fortnite.”

In school, he doesn’t have a favorite, but there “is” a sweet side to the 7th grade.

“No, it’s boring. (anything you like about it?) Candy. We get candy for being good. (do you get a lot of candy?) Yes.”

Life in foster care is often uncertain, a lot like going in circles. But adoption can change that and give Jose a clear road to a bright future. He’s hoping for a mom in a loving home.

“People that treat me right. Quiet and chill, and I want to be the only kid in the house so nobody bothers me. No yelling, no cussing, be respectful.

Just a few simple directions for what he needs in a family: Love, support, not to mention a driving lesson or two.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

