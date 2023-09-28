‘We have unfinished business’: Leipold shoots down Michigan State rumors as KU preps for Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - As he continues his winning ways in Lawrence, Kansas head football coach Lance Leipold’s name remains in the conversation for job openings around college football.

Ahead of a ranked matchup between the Jayhawks and No. 3 Texas this Saturday, Leipold appeared on The Jim Rome Show Thursday, where he was asked about being considered as a candidate for the recently opened Michigan State job.

“I haven’t (addressed it with the players) at this time because that’s all speculation,” Leipold said. “They know from last year how myself, my wife, our staff feels about being in Lawrence, Kansas.”

Last year, Leipold was rumored for both the Nebraska and Wisconsin jobs. Leipold served as an assistant at Nebraska from 2001-03 and is a native of Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers eventually hired Matt Rhule and the Badgers eventually hired Luke Fickell.

“We have unfinished business here,” said Leipold, who signed a contract extension in November 2022. The extension ties him to Kansas through the 2029 season, and set his buyout at north of $12 million.

Leipold, who has the Jayhawks off to a 4-0 start for the second year in a row -- something KU hadn’t done since 1913-15 -- complimented the KU athletic department as well.

“We have great support from our athletic director Travis Goff,” Leipold said. “Our chancellor Doug Girod, and it’s the best alignment I’ve ever been a part of. We’ve got a new stadium on the horizon, we’ve got new facilities, we’ve done some renovations and right now we’re going to focus on making this the best football program it could possibly be.”

KU takes on Texas on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The Jayhawks are 17-point underdogs.

