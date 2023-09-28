Washburn University invites Kansas nonfiction writers to submit works for award

Washburn University is inviting Kansas nonfiction writers to submit book-length works for the 2024 Hefner Heitz Kansas Book Award.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University is inviting Kansas nonfiction writers to submit book-length works for the 2024 Hefner Heitz Kansas Book Award.

Washburn University officials said the Thomas Fox Averill Kansas Studies Collection at Washburn University and the Friends of the Mabee Library invite Kansas literary nonfiction writers with book-length works published in the past three years (2021/2022/2023) to submit their works for the Hefner Heitz Kansas Book Award in Literary Nonfiction. The annual award, rotating between poetry, fiction and nonfiction, gives $1,000 to the winner and there is no fee to enter.

Washburn University officials indicated this year’s judge will be the 2021 Hefner Heitz Kansas Book Award Literary Nonfiction winner Rebekah Taussig, who is the author of “Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body.” The deadline for submitting works is Feb. 15, 2024. For complete guidelines, please click HERE.

According to officials with Washburn University, Catherine Browder was the 2023 Hefner Heitz Kansas Book Award in Fiction for her story collection “Resurrection City.” In 2022, Michael Kleber-Diggs won the Hefner Heitz Kansas Book Award in Poetry for his collection “Worldly Things.”

Washburn University officials noted the Thomas Fox Averill Kansas Studies Collection is an eclectic, inclusive set of materials dedicated to the study of Kansas literature through the state’s folklore, history, geography, flora, fauna and culture.

