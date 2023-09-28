Washburn University to honor top 10% of Shawnee County high school seniors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will honor the top 10% of Shawnee County high school seniors during a reception.

Washburn University officials said the seniors will be honored at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2 in White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus. Students, families and their high school representatives are invited to attend.

Officials said Washburn President JuliAnn Mazachek will provide opening remarks, followed by Dr. Alan Bearman, vice president for strategic enrollment management and student success, Washburn University. The principals of each school will then introduce the students and welcome them on stage to receive a medal and certificate.

“Washburn University has a vested interest in the success of our Shawnee County students, and we are always looking for ways to honor those who have excelled in the classroom and the community,” said Bearman. “This program illustrates the commitment we have to Topeka and Shawnee County.”

Washburn University officials indicated the Shawnee County Honors Scholars program is one of several ways Washburn recognizes local high school students. The Together We Thrive campaign, which kicked off in the spring, offers a tuition-free Washburn education to Shawnee County high school graduates who are financially and academically eligible through the Shawnee County Promise. In addition, the renewable Washburn Shawnee County Thrives Scholarship awards $1,000 to local students with a 2.0 GPA or better. GPA-based merit scholarships also make Washburn an increasingly affordable option.

Washburn University officials noted to learn more about the Together We Thrive campaign, visit Washburn.edu/Promise and Washburn.edu/SNCO.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.