Vaccines arrive at Dillons as Kansans prepare for flu, RSV, COVID season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The triad of recommended vaccines - flu, COVID-19 and RSV - have arrived at Dillons pharmacies as Kansans prepare for flu season.

Dillons Health says it has made it easier for customers to get flu, RSV and updated COVID-19 vaccines. The flu is highly contagious and affects the nose, throat and lungs which could be linked to serious illness, hospitalization or death. RSV is a respiratory virus that causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can adversely affect infants and older adults. Lastly, the COVID-19 vaccine is the best protection against hospitalization and death.

“Customers can get their flu, RSV, and updated COVID-19 vaccines from our pharmacy at Dillons during their regular shopping trip. We recommend patients consider getting vaccinated now to provide protection against these respiratory viruses during the upcoming holidays and winter months, which is when illnesses tend to increase,” said Robert Tomasu, RPh, pharmacy leader, Dillons Health.

During the past decade, Dillons said the flu has impacted at least 9 million Americans yearly. This has resulted in 710,000 hospitalizations Annual flu vaccines reduce the risk of getting and spreading the flu.

Dillons also noted that vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus are now available for patients 60 and older and can help provide extra protection from severe infection. The updated COVID vaccine is also available and could prevent more than 400,000 hospitalizations and 40,000 deaths over the next two years.

Health officials indicated that high-dose flu vaccines provide extra protection for seniors while regular-dose flu vaccines and the most current RSV and updated COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies. While customers can choose to walk in they are also welcome to make an appointment.

Dillons noted that the flu, COVID-19 and RSV vaccines are available at no charge for most patients with insurance from Dillons pharmacies or Little Clinic locations.

