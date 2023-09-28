Topeka Tropics introduce new coaches, partnership in new league

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Capital City will have another season Tropics football.

The organization introduced their new coaching staff and the transition into the National Arena League after leaving the Champions Indoor Football League.

Kerry Locklin, whose son plays for Kansas, will serve as the head coach and bring a wealth of experience to Topeka from the NFL, CFL and a lot more. Locklin brings in Jim Green as his offensive coordinator, the former head coach of the Kansas Koyotes that won several championships.

The coaching staff said this was a perfect opportunity to build this brand and lead this community to have something to cheer for.

“I hope to bring championships here, I hope to build a culture to where we can develop and grow, watch these young men develop and grow, some of them have aspirations to have a shot in the XFL, USFL, CFL or even the NFL,” Locklin said. “I’ve coached kids that have came through arena football leagues that went onto the CFL or NFL and had prosperous careers. It’t about watching them grow, it’s not about me, it’s about them and the people that are surrounding me and if I get the right people around me and help the right kids and bring them into our program then we have a shot.”

13 Sports asked what are Locklin’s goals in year one and what does he hope to get out of this experience:

“You have to have a solid foundation and a strong coaching philosophy, people believe in what you’re doing and the assistants are supporting what you’re doing,” Locklin said. “Once we build the foundation, get all the coaches and such in place, then we’ll start working on the players, looking at film and try to evaluate and try to see who wants to be here with the right attitude to be here in Topeka to be successful and it starts there. It starts from the bottom, up instead of the top, down.”

Locklin referenced his faith and how he wants to lead by example to push these athletes on the roster. How does he plan to do that?

“It doesn’t matter where you are, it’s where do you want to end up. If you have a plan and a map to get there or someone who has been there help show you, then that gives you a greater chance and that’s where I get my joy from,” Locklin said. “It’s all about helping others, coaches are nothing but teachers... as you can teach somebody something and have the knowledge to teach them and the desire, you have a chance and they have a chance.”

The season begins next March and they plan on having five to seven home games.

