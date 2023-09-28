Topeka Symphony opens new season with theme NOMOFOMO

Topeka Symphony Orchestra’s new season kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Symphony is ready to return to the stage.

Conductor Kyle Wylie Pickett visited Eye on NE Kansas to help us tune up for the show.

The theme for the new season is NOMOFOMO, or no more fear of missing out. Pickett said it’s a nod toward moving forward from the COVID pandemic, when people were staying at home and missing out on in-person experiences.

Pickett said each concert will have elements that you’ll have to be there in person to truly experience. The opening concert, for example, will have a multimedia segment, where the music is illustrating artworks that will be projected on a screen.

Tickets are available at www.topekasymphony.com or by calling 785-232-2032.

