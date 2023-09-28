Topeka Rescue Mission holding warehouse sale for excess donations

Any money the Rescue Mission makes during the warehouse sale will be used to support TRM.
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - From Thursday through Saturday, the Topeka Rescue Mission is selling off excess donations that can’t be used in daily operations.

Staff said you’ll find some major bargains while they attempt to clear out the warehouse.

Among the items in the sale include clothing, furniture, kitchen appliances, and children’s toys.

The Rescue Mission says its warehouse sale is a win-win for everybody.

“We get rid of some stuff we can’t use and some folks who might need some things, get the things. So it’s great for everybody involved,” said Holton Witman, director of distribution for the Topeka Rescue Mission.

TRM said there are no price tags on any items.

Customers are encouraged to donate whatever they can afford.

