Topeka political groups gather for second Republican Presidential debate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Americans for Prosperity Kansas held a watch party Wednesday evening for the second Republican Presidential debate.

“We have a great group of activists that are watching to see who is going to take the lead to be the next leader of this country and to lead us in the right direction and really reignite the American dream,” said Harrison Dollar, engagement director for Americans for Prosperity Kansas.

Dollar believes his generation is ready for younger leadership on the national level.

“We need new leadership. We need a new leader on this type of level and stage, and what we’re really looking for is for young people that this is really going to effect our generation, and we need them to take a say in it. Because if they don’t, other people will.”

Dollar said his organization has found that voters of all ages usually follow similar political issues.

“What we generally find is the consensus is on kitchen table issues, such as inflation and people’s wallet. Because that affects families, and that really goes deep to the roots of what Americans care about.”

Brady Wagner said those same issues discussed on the national stage will have implications in Northeast Kansas.

“Seeing inflation skyrocket these last three or four years, especially here in Shawnee County where we live, cost of spending or cost of living has just gone up exponentially. My rent’s gone up, I know for a lot of these people, college republicans, when they start renting or getting out of college, that’s gonna affect them.”

Dollar hopes younger voters seek out ways to get involved in upcoming elections no matter who they vote for.

“What we’re looking is for people to take up the mantle and truly lead that to action, lead people to action, and to make a change in their community, especially make a change here in our great state of Kansas.”

