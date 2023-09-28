Topeka driver sent to hospital after dump truck rollover on Highway 40

Crews clear the scene of a dump truck rollover collision along Highway 40 on Sept. 28, 2023.
Crews clear the scene of a dump truck rollover collision along Highway 40 on Sept. 28, 2023.(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka driver was sent to the hospital after a dump truck rollover accident along Highway 40 northwest of Lawrence.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers on Thursday, Sept. 28, in the area of Highway 40 and E 600 Rd. to be cautious as crews remove an overturned dump truck from the area.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that there are currently no road closures, however, there is a possibility this could change as the vehicle is recovered.

First responders indicated that they were called to the area around 10:30 this morning with reports of the crash.

Emergency crews said the dump truck’s driver, a 52-year-old Topeka man, was taken to a local hospital via ambulance.

The Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate the collision. No further information is available at this time.

