Topeka driver sent to hospital after dump truck rollover on Highway 40
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka driver was sent to the hospital after a dump truck rollover accident along Highway 40 northwest of Lawrence.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers on Thursday, Sept. 28, in the area of Highway 40 and E 600 Rd. to be cautious as crews remove an overturned dump truck from the area.
The Sheriff’s Office noted that there are currently no road closures, however, there is a possibility this could change as the vehicle is recovered.
First responders indicated that they were called to the area around 10:30 this morning with reports of the crash.
Emergency crews said the dump truck’s driver, a 52-year-old Topeka man, was taken to a local hospital via ambulance.
The Kansas Highway Patrol continues to investigate the collision. No further information is available at this time.
