Topeka Center for Peace and Justice cuts the ribbon on a newly remodeled base

The Topeka Center for Peace and Justice has been promoting peace and justice for nearly 40...
The Topeka Center for Peace and Justice has been promoting peace and justice for nearly 40 years in Topeka and now has a newly renovated home.(WIBW/Rick Felsburg)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization promoting peace and justice for nearly 40 years has a newly renovated home.

The Topeka Center for Peace and Justice (TCPJ) has cut the ribbon on its new, updated operations base at 2914 SW MacVicar Ave. They have replaced the carpet and re-painted the walls — a complete renovation.

Its mission is to promote justice and peace through education and action for social change by collaborating with companies and other organizations. The organization wants to foster solutions for peace in schools, neighborhoods, and other social justice issues while rehabilitating those convicted of a crime.

“We are here for peace; we are here for justice,” said Carl Frazier, executive director of TCPJ. “Anything we can do to help the community, and in any way, we are here. We just got a call [to] help out with the Brown versus Board [of Education] 70th anniversary. We want to be a part of that.”

They also celebrated the retirement of Nancy Kelley, a program manager for TCPJ and a former Topeka High School teacher. Frazier described Kelley as an irreplaceable employee.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Phillip Lieurance
Man recently arrested in Emporia identified as suspect in double homicide
Helping Hands Humane Society will be temporarily closed on Friday, Sept. 29 due to vandalism...
Helping Hands Humane Society temporarily closed Friday due to vandalism repairs
Dustin Franklin
Overnight kidnapping, robbery near assisted living facility leads to man’s arrest
File - Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce,...
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift’s ‘bold’ appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
13 News at Six
Historic church set to reopen following years of repairs on 100th anniversary
Game Wardens contacted after flamingo lands at Kansas lake
Game Wardens contacted after flamingo lands at Kansas lake
Lucky Kansan takes home million-dollar Powerball prize
Lucky Kansan takes home million-dollar Powerball prize