Topeka Center for Peace and Justice cuts the ribbon on a newly remodeled base

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization promoting peace and justice for nearly 40 years has a newly renovated home.

The Topeka Center for Peace and Justice (TCPJ) has cut the ribbon on its new, updated operations base at 2914 SW MacVicar Ave. They have replaced the carpet and re-painted the walls — a complete renovation.

Its mission is to promote justice and peace through education and action for social change by collaborating with companies and other organizations. The organization wants to foster solutions for peace in schools, neighborhoods, and other social justice issues while rehabilitating those convicted of a crime.

“We are here for peace; we are here for justice,” said Carl Frazier, executive director of TCPJ. “Anything we can do to help the community, and in any way, we are here. We just got a call [to] help out with the Brown versus Board [of Education] 70th anniversary. We want to be a part of that.”

They also celebrated the retirement of Nancy Kelley, a program manager for TCPJ and a former Topeka High School teacher. Frazier described Kelley as an irreplaceable employee.

