Thursday forecast: Heat wave begins today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures through early next week will feel more like August vs the end of September. The good news is we just have the summer like temperatures with the humidity staying low enough to the point of the heat index being around the actual air temperature.

Taking Action:

With this late season heat wave, make sure you’re still putting on sunscreen and staying hydrated. Limit outdoor exposure during the afternoon hours and keep your pets in mind as well.

While there is a low chance of rain Friday night/Saturday morning, most spots will be dry so will keep it dry in the 8 day but something to continue to monitor. Any rain that lingers into Saturday will only be in the morning with dry conditions by the afternoon.



The record high in Topeka today is in the triple digits so no risk of a record being broken however Friday through Sunday respectively is 95, 97, 95 so Friday may end up being the best chance of trying or even breaking a record high. With the warm temperatures, low humidity, recent dry conditions and wind gusts 20-30 mph today through Sunday the fire danger threat will increase especially in north-central KS.

Normal High: 77/Normal Low: 53 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s in the northeastern portion of KS with mid-upper 90s out toward central KS and down toward I-35. Winds SE/S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 60s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

One model does indicate some showers mainly toward north-central KS Friday night into Saturday morning but will leave it dry with most models keeping it just out of the WIBW viewing area. Highs this weekend will remain in the low-mid 90s with wind gusts 20-30 mph.

Highs may be more in the upper 80s-low 90s Monday and depending how quickly rain moves in Tuesday will depend on how warm it will get. Highest chance for rain looks to be late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night with a chance of lingering showers into Wednesday especially in the morning. Models also differ on how much it cools down toward the end of the week but high confidence temperatures will at least be closer to seasonal values.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.