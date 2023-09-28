Students find body near school grounds in Ohio

FILE - Akron police are investigating after students reported finding a dead body near their middle school.(19 News)
By Julia Bingel and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Students at an Ohio middle school found a body near the school grounds early Thursday morning, officials said.

Students at Hyre Community Learning Center, an Akron Public School, immediately told their school resource officer, and Akron police are investigating.

School officials said they will have counselors available for any students needing to talk to someone.

Police are also enhancing security measures in the vicinity of the school.

“Our thoughts are with the affected individual’s family during this difficult time, and we will continue to offer support to our students as they process this unexpected event,” said school officials in a letter sent to parents.

