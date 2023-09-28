Stormont Vail to no longer require healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health will no longer require healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, however, their vaccine status must still be reported. The move comes as updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are pushed.

Stormont Vail Health says that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, as well as the Joint Commission, ended the requirement that healthcare workers are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on July 25. As a result, several regional systems have ended their own vaccine requirements.

The health network noted that it continues to follow infection prevention protocols while caring for those with suspected or confirmed respiratory illnesses. This includes appropriate PPE and facial protection.

Stormont Vail indicated that team members and others wear facemasks at any time for protection and usually when they feel ill to prevent the spread of viruses. Any team member who does catch the virus also reports that information to their manager and Employee Health to get information about what is needed before the employee may return to work.

Health officials said that the Operating Committee has highly recommended that team members, volunteers, vendors, students, contractors and others receive the updated mRNA COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available. However, effective Oct. 1, it will not be required. The new booster is a way to keep staff and patients safe.

Meanwhile, Stormont said team members are still required to report their vaccine status to Employee Health. This is to comply with CMS, which requires healthcare organizations to report the number of team members who are “up to date” on their vaccines.

Stormont noted that the Food and Drug Administration and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices have recommended those 6 months and older receive the updated mRNA vaccine.

