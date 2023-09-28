Shots fired during rural drug investigation lead to Council Grove man’s arrest

Jacob Hutchinson
Jacob Hutchinson(Lyon Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Gunshots that rang out in rural Morris County during a drug investigation led to the arrest of one Council Grove man.

The Council Grove Police Department says that around 9:10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, officers received reports of a potential drug deal in the area of 956 K Ave. After the information was verified, a search warrant was applied for and granted.

CGPD noted that deputies from the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office helped set up a perimeter around the home.

As law enforcement officials surveyed the area, they said they heard multiple gunshots ring out from the property. As a result, a Special Response Team from Junction City and first responders were called out of an abundance of caution.

Just after 11 a.m., CGPD said it was able to arrest Jacob T.L. Hutchinson, 42, of Council Grove, in connection with the investigation. He was arrested on:

  • Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
  • Aggravated child endangerment
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

According to Kansas VINE, Hutchinson remains behind bars in Lyon Co. on a courtesy hold with no bond listed. He has a first appearance set for 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28.

