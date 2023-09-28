Sheriff’s Office warns of scammer that claims to be Stormont Vail

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A local Sheriff’s Office has warned residents of a scam circulating the area in which the scammer claims to be with Stormont Vail.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says that it was recently notified by a resident that a scam had been attempted in which the fraudulent caller claimed to be with Stormont Vail Health.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that the scammer attempted to gather personal information from the resident, who made the right decision to hang up. Scammers prey on those willing to give out information over the phone. Personal information should never be given to strangers.

Stormont Vail warned of these types of scams first in July 2023. The health network recommended letting calls that come up from hospitals, medical facilities, doctors’ offices and public utilities just go to voice mail. The entity may then be contacted directly.

