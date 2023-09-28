Senators introduce legislation to support small meat processors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) introduced legislation to support small meat processors.

Officials with Senator Moran’s Office said on Thursday, Aug. 28, Senators Moran and Bennet introduced the legislation to increase competition and capacity in the meat processing and rendering industries. The Butcher Block Act would create grant and loan opportunities through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to enable small and mid-sized meat and rendering facilities to expand their operations. U.S. Representatives Dusty Johnson (R-N.D.) and Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) introduced similar legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Senator Moran said this legislation will make it easier for ranchers to bring their cattle to market.

“High prices don’t just drive up price tags at the grocery store, but also result in higher input costs for ranchers and meat processors,” said Sen. Moran. “Providing resources to allow smaller processors to upgrade and expand their operations will make it easier for ranchers to bring their cattle to market. This legislation will help eliminate waste, support small businesses and provide consumers with more affordable options at the grocery store.”

Senator Bennet said too many producers struggle to find local and regional processing options.

“Colorado’s livestock production sits at the heart of our $47 billion agriculture sector, but too many producers struggle to find local or regional processing options,” said Sen. Bennet. “Congress should make it easier and more cost effective for Colorado’s family farmers and ranchers to bring their animals to market. Our bipartisan legislation strengthens local food systems, increases competition, and helps lower prices for Americans.”

Officials with Senator Moran’s Office said the Butcher Block Act would:

Improve competition and capacity in rural areas by authorizing USDA loans and loan guarantees to increase and modernize small and medium meat processing and rendering facilities.

Including eligibility for cooperatives that are producer-owned and eligible for refinancing

Creates a new USDA grant program to expand, diversify, and increase resilience in meat processing and rendering facilities by: Helping facilities receive technical assistance to manage and train a new workforce. Helping small and medium-sized facilities achieve compliance with state and federal regulations. Developing new innovative or mobile facilities to improve local and regional access to processing and rendering services.



Joe Newland, president of Kansas Farm Bureau, said will help increase and strengthen the meat supply chain.

“I applaud Sen. Jerry Moran’s leadership to increase meat processing capacity,” said Newland. “This legislation will help increasing competition, strengthen the meat supply chain and create new markets for producers.”

Jim Matheson, Executive Director of National Bison Association, indicated that they support the Senators’ introduction of the legislation as it would help develop and expand the nation’s processing infrastructure.

“The National Bison Association appreciates and supports the legislation being introduced by Sen. Moran to develop and expand our nation’s processing infrastructure,” said Matheson. “As consumers discover the great taste and health benefits of uniquely American bison meat, the need for increased bison processing grows too and this bill will address that need.”

Kent Swisher, President and CEO of the North American Renderers Association, said this bill is the first of its kind that acknowledges the role of rendering methods.

“The North American Renderers Association welcomes today’s introduction of the Butcher Block Act,” said Swisher. “While Congress and the Administration have previously provided funding and support for the expansion of our country’s meat and poultry processing capacity, this bill if the first of its kind that acknowledges the critical role of rendering as the safe and sustainable method of upcycling the parts of the animal and birds that are not consumed by humans. We thank Senators Moran and Bennet for recognizing that expanding meat processing capacity in the U.S. also requires expanding our country’s rendering capacity in order to safely and hygienically process the meat we don’t eat, reducing food waste, so it doesn’t end up in our landfills and waterways.”

Justin Tupper, President of the U.S. Cattlemen Association, noted that this legislation would give the USDA the tools they need for the nation’s food supply system.

“USCA thanks Senators Moran and Bennet for their support and sponsorship of the Butcher Block Act of 2023,” said Tupper. “This legislation would give USDA the tools they need to diversify and increase resilience in our nation’s food supply system. Those tools include awarding loans and loan guarantees to eligible entities, along with incentivizing new, innovative, or mobile enterprises to increase or improve local and regional meat processing and rendering.”

