Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brenna Smith

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Brenna Smith from St. Marys High School.

Smith plays volleyball, basketball and softball for the Bears. She was a state runner-up in softball last year and started on the sub-state championship team in basketball.

Smith is a part of Drill Team, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Business Leaders of America and Student Council.

She maintains a 4.0 GPA and while Smith is undecided on where she’ll attend college, she wants to be a Speech Language Pathologist or Occupational Therapist.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Junction City Police attempt to reunite children found on Sept. 25, 2023, with their parents.
Police find guardian of children found wandering in Junction City
Topeka Zoo director announces resignation
Crews pull a vehicle submerged in 16 feet of water from Tuttle Creek on Sept. 25, 2023.
Dive teams recover vehicle found 16-feet deep in Tuttle Creek
Parents express their concerns after their child was left, unnoticed for several hours, on a...
Parents voice frustrations after their 7-year-old was left on school bus for hours

Latest News

Kansas Tight end Jared Casey
Kansas football preparing for Texas with loud music
Topeka Tropics head coach Kerry Locklin
Topeka Tropics introduce new coaches, partnership in new league
Topeka Tropics
Topeka Tropics introduce new coaches, partnership in new league
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brenna Smith
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brenna Smith