Scholar Athlete of the Week: Brenna Smith

St. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Brenna Smith from St. Marys High School.

Smith plays volleyball, basketball and softball for the Bears. She was a state runner-up in softball last year and started on the sub-state championship team in basketball.

Smith is a part of Drill Team, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Future Business Leaders of America and Student Council.

She maintains a 4.0 GPA and while Smith is undecided on where she’ll attend college, she wants to be a Speech Language Pathologist or Occupational Therapist.

