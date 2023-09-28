Plot of land returned to Kaw Nation in rematriation ceremony

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kaw Nation was returned a piece of its ancestral home during a rematriation ceremony in NOTO Thursday afternoon.

Kim Jenkins, chairwoman of the Kaw Nation, says it’s nice to have her tribe’s heritage acknowledged.

“It’s, it’s humbling,” she says. “It’s very nice to be able to be recognized that we were this was our home.”

During the ceremony a mural depicting the three sisters was dedicated and participants helped plant a tree to mark the spot.

“It’s very good,” says Jenkins. “It’s showing people around that people can work together and make things happen and be a unity instead of the separation that we’re so much seeing in our in our government in the areas around. We’re all here. We’re all together, and we need to work together.”

Landback ceremonies are rare but this one is even more historic because the land was returned by a corporation.

“Normally corporations don’t want to give land back,” says Jenkins, discussing these exceedingly rare circumstances. “So this is a different. We haven’t really experienced something like this and I don’t think many tribes do so. I’m hoping that, you know, other organizations will do the same and think about that.”

Lisa LaRue Baker, the gallerist of 785 Arts and indigenous artist in Topeka, says she hopes other organizations are compelled to take similar action.

“I am just overwhelmed,” she says. “And I’m sort of pleased that we here in Topeka our precedent setting because to have a major corporation do that is very, very rare.”

The ceremony concluded with a walk down to the NOTO Arts Center, where everyone enjoyed indigenous-inspired refreshments like fry bread with honey and three sisters soup.

