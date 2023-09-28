Mom of Colorado man killed by police after taking ‘heroic’ actions to stop gunman settles with city

Kathleen Boleyn said her son, Johnny Hurley, ran toward danger and shot the gunman, Ronald...
Kathleen Boleyn said her son, Johnny Hurley, ran toward danger and shot the gunman, Ronald Troyke, who had just shot Officer Gordon Beesley.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado city has reached a $2.8 million settlement in a lawsuit filed by the mother of a man killed by police in 2021 after taking heroic actions to stop a gunman who had shot another officer, a law firm announced Thursday.

Kathleen Boleyn filed the lawsuit in June 2022, a year after the midday shootings in the main square of Olde Town Arvada, a historic shopping and entertainment area about 7 miles (10 kilometers) northwest of downtown Denver.

Boleyn said her son, Johnny Hurley, ran toward danger and shot the gunman, Ronald Troyke, who had just fatally shot Officer Gordon Beesley. An investigation found Troyke, who died after Hurley shot him, was intent on killing as many officers as he could that day.

The lawsuit said Hurley was crouched down with a rifle pointing down and not in a threatening position when he was shot, adding that a witness said Hurley was taking the magazine out of a rifle that he took away from the shooter.

A district attorney investigation cleared the officer who shot him, Kraig Brownlow. The investigation said it appeared to the officer that Hurley was reloading the rifle or trying to fix something on it. District Attorney Alexis King has said that Brownlow thought Hurley was a second shooter and that he only had a moment to stop him from hurting others.

“Mr. Hurley’s heroic intervention saved lives that day. His bravery and selflessness will never be forgotten,” the Rathod Mohamedbhai law firm said in a statement. “Recognizing that this was a horrible set of circumstances for all involved, the parties have agreed to settle this matter.”

Brownlow was one of three officers who had heard shots and spotted Troyke from inside a nearby police substation. None of the officers inside the substation knew that Beesley, a 19-year department veteran and beloved school resource officer, had been shot or that Hurley had intervened, according to the district attorney’s investigation.

The lawsuit charged that Brownlow and the other two officers “cowered” in the substation, “choosing self-preservation over defense of the civilian population” before Brownlow saw Hurley with Troyke’s gun, opened the building’s door and shot Hurley from behind after deciding against giving a warning first.

“He made this choice despite the fact that no reasonable officer could have perceived a threat from Mr. Hurley’s actions,” the lawsuit said. “Mr. Hurley’s death was not the result of a misfortunate split-second judgment call gone wrong, but the result of a deliberate and unlawful use of deadly force.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Phillip Lieurance
Man recently arrested in Emporia identified as suspect in double homicide
Helping Hands Humane Society will be temporarily closed on Friday, Sept. 29 due to vandalism...
Helping Hands Humane Society temporarily closed Friday due to vandalism repairs
Dustin Franklin
Overnight kidnapping, robbery near assisted living facility leads to man’s arrest
File - Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce,...
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift’s ‘bold’ appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
A small alligator that is missing its upper jaw has been rescued and is now living at Gatorland...
Gator missing top jaw named after Dolly Parton song
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
If you sold Taylor Swift or Beyonce tickets this year, the IRS wants you
Ernest Burbage, 38, of Johns Island, South Carolina, was found dead following the shooting of...
Target of South Carolina manhunt dead, deputies confirm
A government shutdown could be less than three days away as closed-door meetings and bargaining...
Spending fight drives US towards government shutdown