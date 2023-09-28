Lucky Kansan takes home million-dollar Powerball prize

FILE
FILE(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While no one won the Powerball in the most recent drawing, one lucky Kansan will take home $1 million as a consolation prize.

The Kansas Lottery announced that one lucky resident woke up on Thursday morning to find their ticket matched all five numbers - but not the Powerball - to win $1 million. The winning numbers in the Sept. 27 drawing were 1-7-46-63 Powerball 7.

The lottery noted that the winning ticket was sold in North-Central Kansas which covers Smith, Jewell, Republic, Washington, Osborne, Mitchell, Cloud, Clay, Russell, Lincoln, Ottawa, Ellsworth, Saline and Dickinson.

Lottery officials said the winner has one year exactly from the draw date to claim their prize. THe next power ball drawing will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, for an estimated $925 million. This is the third largest Powerball jackpot and the 9th largest U.S. Lottery jackpot in history.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Phillip Lieurance
Man recently arrested in Emporia identified as suspect in double homicide
Helping Hands Humane Society will be temporarily closed on Friday, Sept. 29 due to vandalism...
Helping Hands Humane Society temporarily closed Friday due to vandalism repairs
Dustin Franklin
Overnight kidnapping, robbery near assisted living facility leads to man’s arrest
File - Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce,...
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift’s ‘bold’ appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
Crews clear the scene of a dump truck rollover collision along Highway 40 on Sept. 28, 2023.
Topeka driver sent to hospital after dump truck rollover on Highway 40
FILE
Stormont Vail to no longer require healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccine
FILE
Central Topeka neighbors awake to find crews extinguishing vehicle fire