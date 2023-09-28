Lucky Kansan takes home million-dollar Powerball prize

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While no one won the Powerball in the most recent drawing, one lucky Kansan will take home $1 million as a consolation prize.

The Kansas Lottery announced that one lucky resident woke up on Thursday morning to find their ticket matched all five numbers - but not the Powerball - to win $1 million. The winning numbers in the Sept. 27 drawing were 1-7-46-63 Powerball 7.

The lottery noted that the winning ticket was sold in North-Central Kansas which covers Smith, Jewell, Republic, Washington, Osborne, Mitchell, Cloud, Clay, Russell, Lincoln, Ottawa, Ellsworth, Saline and Dickinson.

Lottery officials said the winner has one year exactly from the draw date to claim their prize. THe next power ball drawing will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, for an estimated $925 million. This is the third largest Powerball jackpot and the 9th largest U.S. Lottery jackpot in history.

