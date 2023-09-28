KDOT to host nine Local Consult meetings during October

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 28, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will host nine Local Consult meetings during October.

KDOT officials said they are hosting nine meetings in October as part of the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program (IKE) Local Consult process. KDOT holds Local Consult meetings every two years to discuss regional transportation project priorities with Kansans.

KDOT officials indicated the fire meeting will be in Manhattan and focus on transportation in northeast Kansas (KDOT District 1). It will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Four Points by Sheraton in Manhattan, Kan.

According to KDOT officials, those who attend will be able to share their region’s transportation priorities, hear about investments being made in transportation and learn about various grant funding programs available through KDOT. The meeting is open to the public.

KDOT officials said this even in northeast Kansas is the first in a series of meetings across the state. These meetings are an important step for collecting public input for the IKE program - the state’s current 10-year transportation improvement program.

The remaining meetings and times include:

  • Southwest Region (KDOT District 6) – Wednesday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m. – noon, Clarion Inn in Garden City.
  • South Central Region (KDOT District 5) – Thursday, Oct. 5, 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Meridian Center in Newton.
  • Northwest Region (KDOT District 3) – Tuesday, Oct. 10, 9 a.m. – noon, Hilton Garden Inn in Hays.
  • North Central Region (KDOT District 2) – Wednesday, Oct. 11, 9 a.m. – noon, Hilton Garden Inn in Salina.
  • Southeast Region (KDOT District 4) – Thursday, Oct. 12, 9 a.m. – noon, Bowlus Fine Arts Center in Iola.
  • KC Metro – Tuesday, Oct. 17, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Hyatt Place Kansas City/Lenexa City Center in Lenexa.
  • Wichita Metro – Wednesday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. – noon, WSU Eugene M. Hughes Metropolitan Complex in Wichita.
  • Virtual meeting – Tuesday, Oct. 24, 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.  For those unable to attend an in-person meeting, they may attend a virtual meeting on Zoom. Please register HERE.

KDOT officials noted more information about the Local Consult process is available HERE.

