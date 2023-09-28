KCSL launches diaper drive to meet client families’ needs

The Diaper Drive for Kansas Children’s Service League runs Oct. 1 to 31.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Children’s Service League is kicking off a drive to meet a huge need for the families they serve.

Volunteer Kristen Martinek with Landmark National Bank and KCSL’s philanthropy director Jeremy Kindy visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of their diaper drive.

Martinek said diapers can be a huge expense for families, especially with inflation. Kindy said they often meet with families who are struggling to make ends meet, and may have several children who are in diapers. This also can be an obstacle for securing work and child care, since many daycares require families to provide a supply of disposable diapers for their child.

The Diaper Drive for Kansas Children’s Service League runs Oct. 1 to 31. You can bring donations of disposable diapers in all sizes to any of the following locations:

Village North Styling, 2517 NW Topeka Blvd. Suite B

Landmark National Bank, 6010 SW 6th St.

Carpet One Floor & Home, 5131 SW 29th St.

Martinek & Flynn Siding and Windows, 118 SW Roby Pl.

Sports Center, 6545 SW 10th Ave.

The Tee Box, 906 S. Kansas Ave.

Corefirst Bank & Trust locations:

830 S. Kansas Ave.

1105 SW Gage Blvd.

3035 SW Topeka Blvd.

3701 SW Wanamaker Rd.

4900 SW 29th St.

2010 NW Central Ave.

2841 SE Croco Rd.

You also may make monetary donations: kcsl.org.

