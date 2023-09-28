Kansas Department of Commerce awards more than $500K for apprenticeships

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Commerce awarded $528,478 to eight entities across Kansas for projects related to registered apprenticeships.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Sept. 28 that the funds have been awarded by Kansas Department of Commerce to eight entities across the state for projects that will attract and retain employees and build the state workforce through registered apprenticeships.

“Last year, I created the Office of Registered Apprenticeship to dramatically scale up our state’s efforts to train Kansas workers with the skills needed to succeed in today’s modern economy,” Governor Kelly said. “Apprenticeships are a win for both workers and businesses, which is why my administration will continue to invest in them.”

Officials with the Office of the Governor indicated the Kansas Office of Registered Apprenticeship received total funding requests of $3.3 million from 16 applicants. Applicants identified a variety of project needs related to registered apprenticeships, such as technical instruction, outreach, staffing, partnerships and administrative costs. Awardees are required to provide a dollar-for-dollar match, and projects must be completed by Sept. 30, 2024.

“Unions, higher education partners, and other economic development groups have accepted the challenge to modernize the registered apprenticeship ecosystem,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Benefits will be felt throughout the economy, with Kansas workers and their families being the biggest winners.”

Grant awardees include:

Dodge City Economic Development Council received $45,000 for capacity building and direct business outreach

Greater Kansas City Laborers Training, Joint Apprenticeship Training Council received $36,000 for a Spanish-speaking instructor

Ironworkers Joint Apprenticeship & Training Trust in Wichita received $29,956 for training equipment including a forklift trainer

Kansas Farm Bureau (statewide) received $90,000 for capacity building and direct business outreach

Kansas State Council of SHRM (statewide) received $62,160 for capacity building and direct business outreach

Plumbers and Pipefitters Training of Kansas, United Association 441 (UA441) in Wichita received $100,000 for HVAC training equipment, capacity building, and direct business outreach

Topeka Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers 226 (IBEW 226), in partnership with Hutchinson Community College, received $66,885 for training equipment and related technical instruction

Wichita Electrical Industry Training Fund, IBEW 271 received $98,476 for capacity building and direct business outreach

“Registered apprenticeships give Kansas workers the skills and experience they need to compete in the modern economy,” Director of Apprenticeship and Internship Shonda Anderson said. “These grants will help connect those skilled workers with good-paying jobs in an increasing number of occupations.”

“This investment in our mission will empower us to provide additional training to our current apprentices as well as attract additional apprentices to our program,” UA441 Vice President John Clark said.

