K-State’s Digital Summit for Teens to provide immersive digital innovation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University’s first Digital Summit for Teens will provide next-gen higher education digital innovation.

Kansas State University officials said Kansas City high school students will have the opportunity to explore digital innovation and K-State’s next-gen digital degree and certificate programs at the first Digital Summit for Teens on Oct. 4 at the K-State Olathe campus.

K-State officials indicated the Digital Summit for Teens is an interdisciplinary collaboration between the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business Administration, Carl R. Ice College of Engineering and K-State Salina.

Officials said students can participate in hands-on, immersive workshops led by faculty experts representing new programs in digital innovation in media, cybersecurity, computer science, integrated computer science, digital media technology, marketing technology, digital media user experience design, social media management and digital engagement.

Staff with K-State indicated the participants will experience simulations in augmented and virtual reality, mobile app development and artificial intelligence from K-State’s Sunderland Foundation Innovation Lab and explore student media learning opportunities with the Collegian Media Group.

K-State officials said the Digital Summit for Teens will also include a panel of industry professionals from Garmin, KaZoo Digital Media, JNT, Lucky Orange and VMLY&R discussing in-demand market-ready digital skills, careers and expectations for future graduates.

“K-State is a leader in developing next-gen degree and certificate programs designed to help build the digital workforce of the future,” said Alan Boyer, director of digital innovation programs in the A.Q. Miller School of Media and Communication. “The Digital Summit is an interdisciplinary collaboration across K-State colleges and campuses that sharpens our collective focus on the digital talent pipeline while highlighting K-State’s strategic advantage in higher education digital innovation among land-grant universities.”

According to officials with K-State, the Mid-America Regional Council and Zippia project Kansas and regional employers will need to hire more than 40,000 graduates during the next 10 years with blended digital skills or the jobs of today and the future. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that 1.7 million digital media-related jobs will need to be filled by 2030. Additionally, the bureau reports entry-level salaries for digitally skilled professionals will range from nearly $40,000 to more than $111,000.

K-State officials said K-State’s digital programs build blended digital skills that prepare students to write compelling content, code software, create digital art, build mobile apps, secure networks, design games and digital advertising, optimize analytics and data, start their own online businesses, communicate across cultures and more.

K-State officials indicated the workshops, simulations and industry panel at the summit will help students better understand what is required for a range of careers in the digital space such as mobile app developer, digital marketing manager, social media specialist, digital artist, digital brand strategist, software developer, animator, data analyst, game designer, digital brand or product manager, and digital business analyst.

“The Digital Summit for Teens will demonstrate how each of the digital programs across the university provides every degree- and certificate-seeking student with applied learning experiences, fulfilling our commitment to prepare students for life beyond K-State, starting early in their college experience,” said Chris Culbertson, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “We’re excited to meet KC-area students at K-State’s Olathe campus for this inaugural event.”

