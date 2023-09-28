Investigation opens after victim chased with gun, shot at in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has opened after a victim was allegedly chased with a gun and shot at in Central Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of SW 13th and SW Buchanan St. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said it was alleged that a victim had been chased with a gun and shot at.

TPD has not released any suspect information. No arrests have been made in the case. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

