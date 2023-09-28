Historic church set to reopen following years of repairs on 100th anniversary

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A historic Catholic church in the Capital City is set to reopen following years of repairs on the building’s 100th anniversary.

Faith leaders in the Capital City say that a historic downtown Topeka building is set to reopen on Friday, Oct. 6, following years of structural repairs. The reopening of Assumption Catholic Church will consider of the 100th anniversary of the building’s original construction.

Church officials have invited the community to see the reopened Assumption Church across the street from the Kansas Statehouse. Open house tours will held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday. A trivia contest will also be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in Rossiter Hall.

The newly remodeled facility’s first mass will be held at 8 a.m. on Sunday, led by Archbishop Naumann. Services will be followed by a church breakfast. Those of any or no denomination have been invited to view the church, which was first erected in 1862. The original building was replaced in 1882 and was then destroyed by a fire in 1922. The current facility dons a 1923 cornerstone to mark the most recent rebuild.

Leaders also noted that Assumption is on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Parks Service even described the architecture as “Spanish Mission Revival.”

Recently, the towers of the church were found to have deteriorated and were in dire need of replacement. They were safely taken down.

Assumption Church, located at 204 SW 8th Ave. is part of the Mater Dei Parish, which was formed in July 2006. The Parish also welcomed a new pastor, Father Matt Nagle, who previously worked in Emporia until his 2023 arrival in Topeka.

To register a trivia team, call 785-323-7744.

