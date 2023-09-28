Hayden alum Adam Head wins another title
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Golf Association announced their 2023 Player of the Year award and the Topeka native claims another trophy.
Head, who is also a former Washburn basketball player, won his third title in four years and he’s the second player to win the award three times.
The association says Head won a narrow race for his performances in the city events this year.
