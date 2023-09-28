Governor Kelly issues state of disaster emergency for wildland fires

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a state of disaster emergency for wildland fires.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management officials said Governor Kelly issued a verbal state of disaster emergency proclamation at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 due to increased fire weather conditions beginning today, Sept. 28, and continuing through the middle of next week. This declaration allows resources to be prepositioned to provide state assistance.

Officials with the Kansas Division of Emergency Management indicated warmer conditions, strong winds and low relative humidities will create high to very-high fire weather conditions, especially in the central and western regions of the state.

“I urge everyone across the state to use extreme caution and avoid burning, if at all possible,” Governor Kelly said. “Please keep yourself and your community safe and use extra precautions anytime you are doing any burning.”

“This declaration will allow Kansas Forest Service and our partners to be prepared with resources readily available if needed,” said Mark Neely, State Fire Management Officer.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management said they are at an enhanced steady state to assist counties and local responders if requested.

