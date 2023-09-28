Game Wardens contacted after flamingo lands at Kansas lake

Theresia Martin captures an unusual visitor at Chase Co. Lake on camera on Sept. 28, 2023.
Theresia Martin captures an unusual visitor at Chase Co. Lake on camera on Sept. 28, 2023.(Theresia Martin)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens have been contacted about a flamingo that has landed at a Kansas lake and continues to enjoy the warmer weather.

The Chase Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday, Sept. 28, it contacted local Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks after a flamingo landed at the Chase County Lake.

The flamingo, whom local officials have dubbed “Flint,” has attracted a number of visitors and the Sheriff’s Office has a few reminders for them:

  • Watch for pedestrians
  • Park where access is not restricted
  • Do not attempt to catch the flamingo

Flamingos seen in the wild in the southern parts of the U.S. are native to Mexico, the Caribbean and northernmost South America. However, flocks have been recently appearing as far north as Lake Michigan in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Phillip Lieurance
Man recently arrested in Emporia identified as suspect in double homicide
Helping Hands Humane Society will be temporarily closed on Friday, Sept. 29 due to vandalism...
Helping Hands Humane Society temporarily closed Friday due to vandalism repairs
Dustin Franklin
Overnight kidnapping, robbery near assisted living facility leads to man’s arrest
File - Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce,...
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift’s ‘bold’ appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
FILE
Sheriff’s Office warns of scammer that claims to be Stormont Vail
Washburn University is inviting Kansas nonfiction writers to submit book-length works for the...
Washburn University invites Kansas nonfiction writers to submit works for award
Midday in Kansas
Midday in Kansas
Washburn University will honor the top 10% of Shawnee County high school seniors during a...
Washburn University to honor top 10% of Shawnee County high school seniors