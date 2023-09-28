Game Wardens contacted after flamingo lands at Kansas lake

CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Game Wardens have been contacted about a flamingo that has landed at a Kansas lake and continues to enjoy the warmer weather.

The Chase Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Thursday, Sept. 28, it contacted local Game Wardens with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks after a flamingo landed at the Chase County Lake.

The flamingo, whom local officials have dubbed “Flint,” has attracted a number of visitors and the Sheriff’s Office has a few reminders for them:

Watch for pedestrians

Park where access is not restricted

Do not attempt to catch the flamingo

Flamingos seen in the wild in the southern parts of the U.S. are native to Mexico, the Caribbean and northernmost South America. However, flocks have been recently appearing as far north as Lake Michigan in Wisconsin.

