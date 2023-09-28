Former Kansas star Gradey Dick throws out first pitch for Blue Jays

Gradey Dick dons headphones for an interview after being selected13th overall by the Toronto...
Gradey Dick dons headphones for an interview after being selected13th overall by the Toronto Raptors during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Sep. 27, 2023
TORONTO, CA. (WIBW) - The former sharpshooter in Allen Fieldhouse tested out his arm strength in from of the Blue Jays faithful.

Dick was selected by the Raptors with the 13th overall pick in this years NBA Draft. Dick started in all 36 of the the Jayhawks contests. Dick averaged 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. He shot 44% from the field.

He also set the KU freshman record for 3-pointers made with 83 in the 2022-23 season. Dick was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team, All-Big 12 Newcomer Team and the All-Big 12 Freshman Team.

