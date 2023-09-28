Driver sent to hospital after collision with disabled semi-truck in Western Kansas

GOVE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was sent to the hospital after he collided with the rear end of a disabled semi-truck in a lane that had been closed to remove it.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of westbound I-70 and County Road 18 in Gove Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2023 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Nathan C. Jenkins, 43, of Colorado, had blocked the westbound lanes of the interstate following a single-vehicle collision. The lanes of travel had been temporarily closed to remove the vehicle.

Meanwhile, KHP said a 2001 Dodge Ram driven by Robert C. Brown, 63, of Colorado Springs, had also been headed west. He failed to stop and struck the back of the disabled semi.

First responders said Jenkins escaped the crash without injury while Brown was taken to Logan Co. Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

