Driver pronounced dead following rollover crash in Western Kansas

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FINNEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been pronounced dead after he lost control of his pickup truck and rolled along a Western Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound Highway 50 and Aerodrome Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Victor Espino-Gallardo, 39, of Garden City, had been headed east on the highway. However, near mile marker 79, the pickup veered off the road to the left, crossed the median, rolled and crashed into the north ditch.

KHP said Espino-Gallardo was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

