Devastating 2022 house fire leads Commissioners to approve property tax relief

FILE - Crews battled a large house fire Thursday morning, April 14, 2022, at 3421 S.W....
FILE - Crews battled a large house fire Thursday morning, April 14, 2022, at 3421 S.W. Briarwood Lane in southwest Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A devastating 2022 house fire that killed one dog has led County Commissioners to approve property tax relief for the owners.

At the Thursday, Sept. 28, Shawnee Co. Board of County Commissioners meeting, leaders said they approved a resolution to provide property tax relief for two Topekans who lost their home due to a fire in 2022.

Commissioners said they approved the move for Glenn D. Leonardi and Ulrike Schlingensiepen on the 3421 SW Briarwood Ln. property.

In April 2022, the home was destroyed by a fire caused by an accidental electrical malfunction. One dog also perished in the fire.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Phillip Lieurance
Man recently arrested in Emporia identified as suspect in double homicide
Helping Hands Humane Society will be temporarily closed on Friday, Sept. 29 due to vandalism...
Helping Hands Humane Society temporarily closed Friday due to vandalism repairs
Dustin Franklin
Overnight kidnapping, robbery near assisted living facility leads to man’s arrest
File - Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce,...
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift’s ‘bold’ appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) introduced legislation to support...
Senators introduce legislation to support small meat processors
FILE
Investigation opens after victim chased with gun, shot at in Central Topeka
FILE
Driver pronounced dead following rollover crash in Western Kansas