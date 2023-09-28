Devastating 2022 house fire leads Commissioners to approve property tax relief

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A devastating 2022 house fire that killed one dog has led County Commissioners to approve property tax relief for the owners.

At the Thursday, Sept. 28, Shawnee Co. Board of County Commissioners meeting, leaders said they approved a resolution to provide property tax relief for two Topekans who lost their home due to a fire in 2022.

Commissioners said they approved the move for Glenn D. Leonardi and Ulrike Schlingensiepen on the 3421 SW Briarwood Ln. property.

In April 2022, the home was destroyed by a fire caused by an accidental electrical malfunction. One dog also perished in the fire.

