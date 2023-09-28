Department of Corrections announces early release date for Gypsy Blancharde

By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Corrections announced Gypsy Blancharde will be released from prison on December 28. The state granted her request for parole.

Gypsy Blancharde pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in July of 2016 in her mother Dee Blancharde’s death. A judge sentenced her to a 10-year prison sentence. She was up for early parole in 2023. Investigators say Gypsy led her boyfriend at the time, Nicholas Godejohn, stabbed Dee Dee Blancharde to death in 2015. A judge sentenced Godejohn to life in prison.

In court testimony, Gypsy said her mother forced her to use a wheelchair and undergo unnecessary medical tests to collect gifts and charitable donations. She also said she planned her mother’s murder, considering poison, arson, and a gun. According to investigators, Dee Dee Blancharde used her daughter as a disabled poster child to garner attention and con people out of money.

Her case earned national headlines. It also led to a television series and a documentary on HBO.

