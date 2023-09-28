Crews respond to rollover crash Thursday morning in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle rollover crash Thursday morning in southwest Topeka.

The collision was reported around 8:45 a.m. Thursday just south of S.W. 29th and Fairlawn.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

Traffic was being diverted in the area as crews responded to the scene.

