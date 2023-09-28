Crews respond to rollover crash Thursday morning in southwest Topeka

Crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle rollover crash Thursday morning near S.W. 29th and...
Crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle rollover crash Thursday morning near S.W. 29th and Fairlawn in southwest Topeka.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were on the scene of a two-vehicle rollover crash Thursday morning in southwest Topeka.

The collision was reported around 8:45 a.m. Thursday just south of S.W. 29th and Fairlawn.

There were no immediate reports of serious injuries.

Traffic was being diverted in the area as crews responded to the scene.

Check wibw.com later for more details.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Phillip Lieurance
Man recently arrested in Emporia identified as suspect in double homicide
Helping Hands Humane Society will be temporarily closed on Friday, Sept. 29 due to vandalism...
Helping Hands Humane Society temporarily closed Friday due to vandalism repairs
File - Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce,...
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift’s ‘bold’ appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship
Dustin Franklin
Overnight kidnapping, robbery near assisted living facility leads to man’s arrest

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
Jacob Hutchinson
Shots fired during rural drug investigation lead to Council Grove man’s arrest
FILE
Driver sent to hospital after collision with disabled semi-truck in Western Kansas
FILE
Vaccines arrive at Dillons as Kansans prepare for flu, RSV, COVID season