Council Grove Police Department warns drivers of speed limit change near school

By Shayndel Jones
Updated: 2 hours ago
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - Council Grove Police Department is warning drivers about a speed limit change near the elementary school.

Council Grove Police Department shared on their social media that they would like to point out the speed limit change on North 8th St. near the Council Grove Elementary School.

Council Grove Police Department said after receiving complaints about vehicles driving too fast in the area, the speed limit has been reduced to 15 miles per hour for the safety of the large number of children in the area.

Council Grove Police Department noted that flags were put on the new signs to draw attention.

