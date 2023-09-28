Community worship event brings people together in faith

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Topeka churches are joining to bring the community together in faith.

The second annual Love Your Neighbor Community Worship Event is Sunday, Oct. 1. The Very Rev. Torey Lightcap, dean of Grace Episcopal Cathedral, and Rev. May Hall of St. John AME Church visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event.

They say people of all faiths are invited to mingle at an outdoor worship service, to include prayers, scripture, a homily, communion, and music from a choir made up of members of the four sponsoring churches.

Last year’s event drew more than 300 people. The 2nd annual service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 at Evergy Plaza, Downtown Topeka. The service is presented by First Presbyterian Church of Topeka, Grace Episcopal Cathedral, St. John AME Church, and Topeka First United Methodist Church.

Afterward, people may enjoy coffee and doughnuts. A free-will offering will be collected to benefit the Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Christmas Eve Toy Giveaway.

