Central Topeka neighbors awake to find crews extinguishing vehicle fire

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Neighbors in Central Topeka awoke to sounds of fire trucks and images of embers as a vehicle fire was extinguished.

The Topeka Fire Department tells 13 NEWS that around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of SW Munson and SW Jewell Ave. with reports of a vehicle fire.

When fire crews arrived, they said they were able to completely extinguish the blaze. No cause for the fire has been released and no damage estimates are available.

TFD noted that the investigation into the incident remains ongoing. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

