Camcorder installed to catch explicit images of children leads to arrest

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A camcorder installed to capture sexually explicit images of children has led to the arrest of one Manhattan man.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that on Wednesday, Sept. 27, officials arrested Mitchell Simmons, 38, of Manhattan, in connection with an ongoing child sex crimes investigation.

RCPD noted that Simmons was booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

Sexual exploitation of a child - media

Breach of privacy - install or use a concealed camcorder without consent

As of Thursday, Simmons remained behind bars with no bond listed. Due to the nature of the crime no further information will be released.

