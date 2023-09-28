Bradley’s is back! NOTO favorite announces re-opening date

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The date is set for Bradley’s Corner Cafe to reopen.

New owner Jacque Duchesneau told 13 NEWS he will start serving up dishes in the long-time NOTO favorite Monday, Oct. 2.

The restaurant has been closed for more than a month while restaurant namesake Bradley Jennings worked to get new ownership in place. In a social media post earlier this month, Brad said his initial plan had fallen through, so it was taking longer than expected to reopen.

Brad and Jacque have a long history. Jacque worked as a dishwasher for Brad at another restaurant in the late 90s before heading to culinary school. When Jacque returned, he worked for Brad again in helping open the cafe at 844 N. Kansas Ave.

Jacque said he’s retained most of the staff and the waitresses “are ready to see their regulars smiling faces!” He also said their baker is returning, “so our famous pies will be made the exact same way and we have all the same recipes and doing it the Bradley’s way!”

Brad is helping get the restaurant reopened before settling back into retirement.

