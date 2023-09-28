Bradley’s is back! NOTO favorite announces re-opening date

While Google may claim the closure of Bradley’s Corner Cafe is permanent, the establishment’s...
While Google may claim the closure of Bradley’s Corner Cafe is permanent, the establishment’s namesake says that is not true.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The date is set for Bradley’s Corner Cafe to reopen.

New owner Jacque Duchesneau told 13 NEWS he will start serving up dishes in the long-time NOTO favorite Monday, Oct. 2.

The restaurant has been closed for more than a month while restaurant namesake Bradley Jennings worked to get new ownership in place. In a social media post earlier this month, Brad said his initial plan had fallen through, so it was taking longer than expected to reopen.

Brad and Jacque have a long history. Jacque worked as a dishwasher for Brad at another restaurant in the late 90s before heading to culinary school. When Jacque returned, he worked for Brad again in helping open the cafe at 844 N. Kansas Ave.

Jacque said he’s retained most of the staff and the waitresses “are ready to see their regulars smiling faces!” He also said their baker is returning, “so our famous pies will be made the exact same way and we have all the same recipes and doing it the Bradley’s way!”

Brad is helping get the restaurant reopened before settling back into retirement.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Phillip Lieurance
Man recently arrested in Emporia identified as suspect in double homicide
Helping Hands Humane Society will be temporarily closed on Friday, Sept. 29 due to vandalism...
Helping Hands Humane Society temporarily closed Friday due to vandalism repairs
Dustin Franklin
Overnight kidnapping, robbery near assisted living facility leads to man’s arrest
File - Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce,...
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift’s ‘bold’ appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
FILE - Crews battled a large house fire Thursday morning, April 14, 2022, at 3421 S.W....
Devastating 2022 house fire leads Commissioners to approve property tax relief
Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) and Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) introduced legislation to support...
Senators introduce legislation to support small meat processors
FILE
Investigation opens after victim chased with gun, shot at in Central Topeka