Attorney General leads coalition of states to defend Texas’s right to self-defense

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On Sept. 28, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach filed a brief in federal court defending Texas’s constitutional right to self-defense.

Officials with the Attorney General’s Office said the right includes the right for Texas authorities to build a barrier to protect its borders.

“The border crisis has been caused by the Biden administration’s intentional actions. We should not be surprised that his administration is doing virtually nothing to stop the flood of illegal immigration. Texas has every right to defend its citizens and the rest of the country,” Kobach said.

Officials with the Attorney General’s Office indicated 13 states joined Kansas in the legal brief, including Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Utah, and Virginia. The case was filed in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in USA v. Greg Abbott.

“...This is more than a case about obstructions in navigable waterways -- this is a case about self-defense, and the federal government’s failure to protect the States against an invasion of illegal aliens at the southern border,” the brief reads.

