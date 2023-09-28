5 cheetah cubs born at Smithsonian National Zoo

The five cubs born earlier this month at the zoo's Conservation Biology Institute in Front...
The five cubs born earlier this month at the zoo's Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia can now be seen via live webcam on the National Zoo's website.(Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (CNN) - The world is getting its first look at the new cheetah cubs at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

The five cubs born earlier this month at the zoo’s Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Virginia can now be seen via live webcam on the National Zoo’s website.

The litter, born Sept. 12, was the second for the cubs’ 8-year-old mom named Echo.

Staff confirmed that three male cubs and two females survived the birth, but sadly, a sixth cub did not survive.

The cubs may be out of view on the webcam at certain times as Echo moves them out of the den and around her habitat.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Phillip Lieurance
Man recently arrested in Emporia identified as suspect in double homicide
Helping Hands Humane Society will be temporarily closed on Friday, Sept. 29 due to vandalism...
Helping Hands Humane Society temporarily closed Friday due to vandalism repairs
Dustin Franklin
Overnight kidnapping, robbery near assisted living facility leads to man’s arrest
File - Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce,...
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift’s ‘bold’ appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. Menendez pled...
Menendez will address Senate colleagues about his bribery charges as calls for his resignation grow
FILE - Akron police are investigating after students reported finding a dead body near their...
Students find woman’s body near school grounds in Ohio
FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves federal court in Manhattan, Feb. 16, 2023.
Judge rejects an 11th-hour bid to free FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried during his trial
Ransomware attacks on schools
Expert advice to protect schools and students from ransomware attacks