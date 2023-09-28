3-year-old dead, man injured after shooting in Cleveland, Ohio, neighborhood

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old child was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Thursday. (WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb confirmed a child was shot and killed Thursday in the city’s Stockyards neighborhood.

Cleveland police said a 3-year-old boy was inside a car with his mother and 11-month-old sibling around 2:20 p.m. in the neighborhood when shots rang out.

A man was standing outside the car. The 3-year-old and man were both shot, according to police.

Cleveland first responders took the victims to a hospital, where police said the child died.

The man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Persons of interest have been detained in connection with the shooting, according to police.

Investigators are still searching for additional persons of interest.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tonia Carlson
Stop to help stranded driver on Highway 75 ends with woman’s meth arrest
Phillip Lieurance
Man recently arrested in Emporia identified as suspect in double homicide
Helping Hands Humane Society will be temporarily closed on Friday, Sept. 29 due to vandalism...
Helping Hands Humane Society temporarily closed Friday due to vandalism repairs
Dustin Franklin
Overnight kidnapping, robbery near assisted living facility leads to man’s arrest
File - Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce,...
Travis Kelce notes Taylor Swift’s ‘bold’ appearance at Chiefs game but is mum about any relationship

Latest News

Sunny and warm for the next several days
Sunny and warm the next several days
Bradley’s is back! NOTO favorite announces re-opening date
The Kaw Nation was returned a piece of its ancestral home during a rematriation ceremony in...
Plot of land returned to Kaw Nation in rematriation ceremony
The Kaw Nation was returned a piece of its ancestral home during a rematriation ceremony in...
Plot of land returned to Kaw Nation in rematriation ceremony
A Phillies fan was denied entry into Citizens Bank Park after he tried to bring his emotional...
Fan who tried to bring emotional support alligator denied entry into Phillies game