15-year-old Topeka driver, passenger sent to hospital after Osage Co. crash

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 15-year-old driver from Topeka and his juvenile passenger were both sent to a local hospital after a rollover crash in Osage Co.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:55 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of S. California Rd. and Highway 56 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2002 Ford F150 driven by Logan Grubb, 15, of Topeka, had been headed south. For an unknown reason, the pickup veered off the road and flipped.

KHP noted that four other teens were also in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Only one passenger sustained minor injuries. No further information about the other minors will be released.

First responders said Grubb was taken to Stormont Vail Health in Topeka with suspected minor injuries as well. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

