1 year after Kansas man went missing, investigators renew call for information

GRAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One year after a Plains man was reported missing, investigators have renewed a call for information to find him.

As the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Meade Co. Sheriff’s Office and Gray Co. Sheriff’s Office mark the one-year anniversary of the case into the disappearance of Richard Salisbury, 56, of Plains, calls to find him have been renewed.

KBI noted that Salisbury was 55 at the time of his disappearance and was last seen on Sept. 20, 2022, in rural Gray Co. He has been described as a 6-foot-1, white male who weighs about 220 lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes and facial hair. Salisbury also dons a tattoo of a tomahawk and feathers on his left shoulder.

The Burea indicated that Salisbury was last seen wearing a gray shirt with red letters, a gray baseball cap, jeans and sunglasses. He was living in Plains at the time and had been there for about three months following a move from the Austin area.

Anyone with information about Salisbury’s disappearance should report it to the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, the Meade Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-873-8765 or the Gray Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-855-3916.

