Westloop treat trail to provide Halloween experience in Manhattan

The Bewitching at Westloop treat trail will provide a safe and fun Halloween experience in Manhattan, Kan.(WDTV)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Bewitching at Westloop treat trail will provide a safe and fun Halloween experience in Manhattan, Kan.

Westloop Westside Business Association officials said the annual Bewitching in Westloop treat trail will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 in the Westloop Shopping Center. The treat trail will cover the entire Westloop business area. This safe and fun trick-or-treat even is presented by the Westloop Westside Business Association.

Westloop Westside Business Association officials said all young people are invited to dress in costume and receive treats from the members of the Westloop Westside Business Association. The trail begins when participants pick up a treat trail map at one of three stations - in front of Bellus Academy, KS State Bank or near Family & Implant Dental. The map, once checked off by all the treat sponsors, will serve as entry into a drawing for many prizes. A costume contest with prizes will be held at 5 p.m. in front of Bellus Academy.

Westloop Westside Business Association officials said there will be over 25 treat stops along the trail at Westloop A.

Officials said to turn in the completed map for a chance to win the following prizes:

For further information, officials noted to contact Ed Klimek with Westloop Westside Business Association at 785-587-4000 ext. 176 or eklimek@ksstate.bank.

