Wednesday forecast: Mild today, heating up tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the heat that will be building back into the area starting tomorrow and sticking around through the weekend. Many spots will be in the low-mid 90s but mid-upper 90s are possible as well. The good news is the humidity won’t be a factor so the ‘feels like’ temperature will be near or even cooler than the actual temperature.

Taking Action:

With the heat returning especially tomorrow through the weekend, make sure you’re still putting on sunscreen and staying hydrated. This will be summer like heat (without the humidity) in late September/early October so please stay safe. Keep your pets in mind as well.

Any rain that develops in the next 6 days isn’t expected to be heavy or widespread but something to monitor.



You may have been surprised by a few spotty showers yesterday (it was in the forecast just for a bit later toward the evening compared to when it developed) and it’s something to monitor again for today. A weak frontal boundary down near I-35 may develop a few spotty showers today but chances are very low. The next best chance for more concentrated rain will be Friday night and Saturday morning however most models keep it just northwest of the WIBW viewing area which is why the rain chance isn’t in the 8 day but it’ll be something to keep an eye on.

Normal High: 77/Normal Low: 53 (WIBW)

Today: While a few clouds are possible, it’ll generally be sunny. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds NE around 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds E around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds SE/S 5-15 mph.

The heat builds in with most spots in the 90s Friday through the weekend. Winds each day will gust between 20-30 mph which will help mix around the heat but it will also lead to an elevated fire danger concern. The record high in Topeka tomorrow is in the triple digits so no risk of a record being broken however Friday through Sunday respectively is 95, 97, 95 so Friday may end being the best chance of trying or even breaking a record high.

With more clouds early next week, highs will be slightly cooler however if there’s more sun, highs may remain in the low-mid 90s before rain returns by mid-week. Again it’ll depend on how widespread the rain will be on how cool it will get or if the high stays closer to 90°.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.