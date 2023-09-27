Universities in Kansas see varying results from new enrollment data

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some universities in the Sunflower State rest on different ends of the spectrum after the Kansas Board of Regents released its newest enrollment data Wednesday.

This year Washburn University saw its biggest freshman class on record while Emporia State University saw the reverse.

Washburn President Dr. JuliAnn Mazacheck says the growth was spurred by the university’s effort to remove barriers that often keep students out of the classroom.

“Through the years we we had fallen behind in our scholarships and in our offerings for high performing students and just all of our transfer students,” she says. “And we actually did a competitive analysis, and were able to restructure how we offered scholarships and who we offered scholarships to and we were able to touch more people and then we introduce new scholarship programs in Shawnee County.”

Emporia State however, trended the opposite direction with a 13% enrollment decrease.

“It’s certainly a bigger drop than what we wanted or you know, we’re disappointed in the decline certainly. But it’s not unexpected.” says Kelly Heine, vice president for marketing and communications at ESU.

ESU faced widespread criticism over the past year for policy changes that led to dismissal of 33 faculty members.

Heine acknowledged the fallout, but blames the drop more on declining numbers in the schools graduate program.

“Some of that is attributed to general softness of online graduate programs across the nation,” she says. “And then we’ve also exited a Global MBA program that we had with China that was underperforming. So that was about two thirds of our graduate decline.”

Focusing on upcoming changes to the University is how ESU plans to reverse its drop in enrollment.

“We’re going to be just really focused on implementing all of the changes we’ve set in motion and getting really good at those and just, and then letting everyone especially in our state of Kansas know, that Emporia State is a great value and a great option and that we’re really focused on enhancing the programs that our students are asking for and demanding and that Kansas employers are looking for.”

